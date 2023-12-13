Westmont Quincy Street visioning meeting video available

As Phase I of the West Quincy Streetscape Project nears completion, the village of Westmont is beginning to plan for Phase II of the project, which will encompass the section of West Quincy from Lincoln to Grant street and will include the front entrance to Village Hall as well as parts of the commuter lot. Phase II is scheduled to begin construction in 2025.

The village on Dec. 7 offered a visioning workshop to engage the public as well as village staff and other stakeholders regarding the project. The purpose of the workshop was to seek feedback from key stakeholders and staff regarding a wide range of design-related topics as well as any issues or concerns pertaining to existing conditions. The feedback from the workshop will be used to develop a concept set of alternatives that will be presented to the village board for final comment and formal consideration.

A link to a video of the vorkshop can be found at here. If you have any questions regarding the workshop and/or would like to provide input, contact Public Works Director Amy Ries at aries@westmont.il.gov.