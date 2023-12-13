December 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Westmont Quincy Street visioning meeting video available

By Shaw Local News Network
Construction continues on the West Quincy Streetscape Project, which is expected to be completed by Fall of 2023. This project includes West Quincy Street from Cass Avenue to Lincoln Street as well as South Lincoln Street from Quincy to Richmond. Both Quincy and Lincoln will undergo an extensive upgrade including street resurfacing, sidewalk replacement and realignment, ADA accessibility ramps, new curbs and gutters, new storm sewer and drainage structure installation, new lighting, new signage and pavement markings, and new landscape and decorative streetscape features.

(Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

As Phase I of the West Quincy Streetscape Project nears completion, the village of Westmont is beginning to plan for Phase II of the project, which will encompass the section of West Quincy from Lincoln to Grant street and will include the front entrance to Village Hall as well as parts of the commuter lot. Phase II is scheduled to begin construction in 2025.

The village on Dec. 7 offered a visioning workshop to engage the public as well as village staff and other stakeholders regarding the project. The purpose of the workshop was to seek feedback from key stakeholders and staff regarding a wide range of design-related topics as well as any issues or concerns pertaining to existing conditions. The feedback from the workshop will be used to develop a concept set of alternatives that will be presented to the village board for final comment and formal consideration.

A link to a video of the vorkshop can be found at here. If you have any questions regarding the workshop and/or would like to provide input, contact Public Works Director Amy Ries at aries@westmont.il.gov.

Westmont
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois