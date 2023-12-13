Glen Ellyn names new finance director

The village of Glen Ellyn has named a new finance director.

Patrick Brankin, who was hired as assistant finance director in June 2021, has served as interim finance director since July 2023. Brankin led the village’s 2024 budget process and 2021 and 2022 audits and has now officially been named finance director.

Brankin will oversee all aspects of the village’s finance department including accounting, financial reporting, billing and customer service, budgeting, capital project financing, investment of village funds, collection of revenue, bill payment, staff payroll and risk management.

“We are excited to have Patrick officially join the executive team,” Village Manager Mark Franz said in a news release. “We are confident that he will provide excellent leadership, budget planning, and financial management.”

Brankin is an experienced certified public accountant with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Kentucky and a master’s degree in accountancy from Aurora University. He previously worked in public accounting as an auditor for municipalities, townships, park districts, school districts and non-profits.

“I’m excited and honored to be appointed as the village’s new finance director,” said Brankin. “I’ve had the privilege of working with an impressive finance team and management team and learned from two excellent finance directors.”