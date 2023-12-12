Survey invites DuPage residents to weigh in on Mayslake Estate master plan

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites the public to participate through Dec. 31 in a brief online survey on dupageforest.org about master planning efforts for Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, which it purchased in 1993.

At the center of the estate is historic Mayslake Hall, the Tudor Revival-style mansion commissioned in 1919 by Francis Stuyvesant Peabody and designed by renowned Chicago architect Benjamin Marshall. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Mayslake Hall serves as a vibrant community space, hosting educational programs, art exhibits and cultural events throughout the year.

The forest preserve district recently completed major renovations to the building’s exterior and is now ready to start planning for ways to expand use of the interior and surrounding forest preserve.

In line with the forest preserve district’s 2019 master plan, the Mayslake master plan initiative will address critical issues at the site, such as accessibility and HVAC, electrical and plumbing needs. The district is collaborating with a consultant that specializes in historic building restoration and adaptive reuse to assess the estate, analyze its systems and engage the public and stakeholders in the planning process.

For more information about the plan, visit dupageforest.org/what-we-do/projects/mayslake-master-plan.