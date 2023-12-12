DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau inducts new board members

The DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau (DCVB) inducted five new members to its board of directors, as the organization focuses on the opportunities that lie ahead for DuPage County through 2026.

The new members are Mark Doles, executive director, DuPage Airport Authority; Adam Henrikson, general manager, Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook Chicago; Matt LaFond, executive director, Cantigny Park; Alicia LaVire, vice president of marketing and guest services, The Morton Arboretum; and Jonathan Kruger, director of marketing, Science of Spirituality Meditation Center.

Each new member will serve a two-year term. DCVB’s board of directors consists of 26 leaders with various backgrounds working in collaboration to ensure growth and sustainability of DuPage’s visitor industry — an important sector of DuPage’s economy.

“What a great time right now for DuPage,” Brett Hintz, chairman of the DCVB board of directors, said in a news release. “With hotel data showing an increase in business travel, a positive forecast for international visitation, and big events on the horizon, DuPage is primed to capitalize on market opportunities culminating with the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. Thank you to our five new and 21 returning board members for their support and valuable leadership as we keep forward momentum.”

DuPage County is the second largest generator of travel and hospitality business in Illinois, second only to Chicago. At its annual meeting held in October, DCVB released DuPage County’s 2022 visitor impact numbers, highlighting the strength of the industry and destination: tourism revenues reached $2.99 billion — surpassing the $2.86 billion generated in 2019.

Other key markers all showed growth over the prior year, with more than 25,000 tourism-related jobs (+14.5% YOY), $893 million in payroll (+15.2% YOY), $90 million in local tax receipts (+28.5% YOY), and $208 million in state tax receipts (+35.7% YOY).

“The landscape right now is unlike anything I’ve seen for DuPage,” said DCVB Executive Director Beth Marchetti. “DuPage historically was a meetings destination. The demand we experienced in 2022 helped us achieve our potential in the leisure market. Nationally, leisure is slowing to more typical levels, but our goal is to keep the gains made in this important market. DuPage has an unparalleled mix of amenities for leisure, meetings and events, and sports tourism. Now they all need to align moving forward and I believe we have the right mix of leadership on our Board to help us achieve that.”