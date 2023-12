Order a Lemont 150th Anniversary ornament by Dec. 11, from the online Eich’s Sports store to have it in time for Christmas.

At checkout, select to “pick up in Lemont” and you will receive an email from Eich’s when it’s ready to be picked up at Eich’s Sports, at 216 Main St., Lemont.

Or, order from the village’s website, Lemont150.com, and select “Shop” from the top and select “150th Anniversary Accessories.”

Proceeds from the ornament go toward Village Green park T