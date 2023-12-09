Elmhurst University names 2023 Lincoln Student Laureate

Pictured from left are Lincoln Laureate and Regent Stephanie Pace Marshall; Elmhurst University’s Lincoln Student Laureate, Daizja Hollman; and Lincoln Laureate Ed Curtis. (photo provided by Elmhurst University)

Elmhurst University senior Daizja Hollman has been named the university’s 2023 recipient of the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement and Student Laureate Award.

Hollman was among the outstanding students selected by each of Illinois’ colleges and universities to receive the award, which is presented by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois.

“I was so honored,” Hollman said in a news release. “It felt really good to know that my actions and passion to serve Elmhurst and my peers haven’t gone unnoticed. I feel like I’m making an impact, and hopefully it will be a lasting one.”

She and the other student laureates were recognized during a special ceremony in early November at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel in downtown Springfield. The 49th annual event was the first since 2019 to be held in person.

Each student laureate received a $1,000 Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award, a Lincoln medallion and a certificate of merit signed by Illinois Gov. J.B.Pritzker.

In the spirit of the 16th U.S. president, Lincoln Academy Student Laureates are honored for their leadership and service in the betterment of humanity, and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities. The award recognizes one senior who is selected from each of Illinois’ four-year, degree-granting colleges and universities, as well as a student from one of the state’s community colleges.

A business administration major at Elmhurst, Hollman, who is from Oswego, has been active on campus as a student leader. She served for two years on the Student Government Association (SGA), including one year as president, and currently is an officer in the Delta Mu Delta international business honors society.

Hollman plans to attend law school after graduation, and is ultimately interested in providing legal representation to underserved populations. She says attending Elmhurst has given her the confidence to turn her ideas into reality.

“Elmhurst has made me feel like what I do matters, and that if I just put in the work, I can create change,” Hollman said.