Convicted felon faces drug, weapons charges following high-speed pursuit in Lombard

A motion was granted Thursday to deny pre-trial release for a Chicago convicted felon charged with multiple gun and drug offenses, authorities said.

Denzel Guajardo-Ross, 30, of the 1500 block of West Morse Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count each of armed habitual criminal, armed violence, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Lombard police responded to a call regarding a blue Ford that had allegedly disobeyed a red light and had heavy front-end damage that was parked near the Zenleaf dispensary, 783 Butterfield Road, according to the release.

The driver of the Ford, later identified as Guajardo-Ross, allegedly exited the dispensary, entered the Ford and exited the parking lot, at which time the officer followed him. The officer observed Guajardo-Ross commit a lane violation and activated her emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, according to the release.

Instead of pulling over, Guajardo-Ross allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed eastbound on Butterfield Road. The officer continued pursuing the vehicle, which allegedly committed multiple traffic violations. The officer terminated pursuit and observed Guajardo-Ross attempt to drive between two eastbound vehicles on Butterfield Road at which time he crashed his car into several occupied vehicles, according to the release.

When the officer arrived at the crash, Guajardo-Ross allegedly exited the car and fled on foot with a handgun. After a brief foot pursuit, Guajardo-Ross was arrestd near Camden Court and Butterfield Road.

When canvassing the scene, with assistance from an Oak Brook K9 officer, police found a loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun with a fully loaded magazine approximately 15 feet away from where Guajardo-Ross was arrested and along the path that he took when fleeing police on foot. Officers also located 15 grams of cocaine in the center console of the Ford, according to the release.

“There is no question whatsoever that under Illinois law, as a convicted felon, Denzel Guajardo-Ross is prohibited from possessing a gun,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “It is alleged however, that not only was Mr. Guajardo-Ross in possession of a loaded weapon, he was also found to be in possession of 15 grams of cocaine and attempted to flee from authorities at a high rate of speed on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon during the holiday shopping season before crashing his car into other occupied vehicles. Thankfully, Mr. Guajardo-Ross’ alleged criminal activity did not cause serious physical harm to any innocent motorists or bystanders.”

Guajardo-Ross’ next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18 for arraignment.