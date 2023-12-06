B-PAC, GPS team up to host program on anxiety, depression in Spanish Dec. 14

B-PAC: Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and GPS: Glenbard Parent Series in Spanish will present Fostering Motivation and the Power of Achievement, with psychologist Ferney Ramirez at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Glenbard North High School, 990 N. Kuhn Road, Carol Stream.

Worries about homework, grades, friends, family obligations and the unknown have resulted in increasing levels of anxiety and depression in teens. Ramirez returns to GPS to help participants learn how to address irritability, hopelessness, poor school performance and a lack of motivation. Ramirez will discuss the role of emotional intelligence in a child’s lifelong success and offer guidance on how to respond to behaviors adults might not understand.

This program will be presented in Spanish only. A holiday celebration will follow the presentation.

Ramírez coordinates programs for families in Chicago and various Illinois school districts and is the author of 10 mental health publications. He is president of the Family First Organization and has extensive experience in clinical psychology, couples therapy and family counseling inside and outside the United States.

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.