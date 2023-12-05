December 05, 2023
DuPage County law enforcement agencies bring holiday cheer with shopping event Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
Law enforcement agencies from throughout DuPage County on Saturday will proceed one-by-one with lights and sirens blaring to the Bloomingdale Meijer as part of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Shop With the Sheriff and DuPage County Chiefs of Police Association Shop With a Cop event.

After a short meeting at the Glen Ellyn Park District Ackerman Sport Center, the participating children will ride with the deputy sheriffs and police officers in procession to Meijer. The caravan of emergency vehicles will leave the Sports Center around 9:15 a.m.

Each child will be with a uniformed officer who will help them shop with $125 that has been donated. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #109 will coordinate the sponsorship of the event as they have the past two decades.

Following the shopping, the police officers will help the children wrap their gifts and they will have a photo taken with Santa.

Participating children were selected by the sponsoring law enforcement agencies.

