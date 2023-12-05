District 58 superintendent inducted into Educational League of Illinois

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Superintendent Kevin Russell was inducted into the Educational League of Illinois (ELI), the oldest order of educational professionals in the state.

The 142-year-old organization is a group of distinguished educational leaders who promote learning, share collective expertise and advance educational interests in Illinois. He was inducted into the professional organization during the league’s annual meeting during the Annual Joint Conference of the Illinois Association of School Administrators, Illinois Association of School Board Members and Illinois Association of School Business Officials.