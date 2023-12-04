December 04, 2023
Shaw Local
Westmont updates warming center list

By Shaw Local News Network

(Shaw Media)

Westmont has updated its warming center list so that residents are aware of locations that they can go to stay warm during emergency situations.  

Following is a list of warming centers in Westmont:

Westmont Police/Fire Department - 500 N. Cass Ave. 630-981-6300. Non-emergency number. After regular business hours, use the phone in the vestibule to contact dispatch and open the lobby area

Westmont Public Library - 428 N. Cass Ave. 630-869-6150. During library hours only.

Westmont Park District Community Center - 75 E. Richmond St. 630-963-5252. During park district hours only.

DuPage County also provides additional warming center information on its 211 DuPage website.

Westmont
