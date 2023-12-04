Thank a District 58 staff member with a Green Apple

The Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 invites families to thank a special teacher or staff member with a donation to its Green Apple Teacher/Staff Recognition Program.

With each Green Apple donation received, the foundation will send a specially designed Green Apple Award card to the teacher or staff member the donation is honoring, with a custom message from the donor.

All donations will support the education foundation’s programs, which include the Teacher Grants Program, Distinguished Service Awards, Select 58, Sneak Preview, New Teacher Luncheon and The Reading Games.

Green Apple donations and messages may be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3NIT3CW. All donations are tax-deductible. While the Green Apple Program is open year-round, if you would like your Green Apple Award to be delivered before winter break, submit your donation by Dec. 15.