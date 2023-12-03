Playground work complete at District 58 elementary schools

After two years of rotating construction, work is complete at replacing or upgrading eight playgrounds at Downers Grove Grade School District 58 elementary schools.

The district’s long-term goal has been to improve and renovate all of its playgrounds and ensure that they are safe, accessible and modernized.

The plan has been to update antiquated equipment and create playgrounds to aid all children’s development. For schools with older existing playgrounds, the work includes complete playground replacements. For schools with new playgrounds, minor improvements and additions were added.

The work has been funded by a combination of $1.6 million in state grants, District 58 funding, PTA support, community fundraising and in some cases parent/staff help with labor and installation. The district has been able to supplement any gaps in funding to ensure all of the playgrounds at the 11 elementary schools are updated to an appropriate standard. The state funding amounts differed from school to school and were determined by the state.

“We are so grateful for the support from the state, the advocacy of Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, our parents and the PTAs that put in countless hours fundraising and supporting these efforts,” said Superintendent Kevin Russell. “The playgrounds will last many years and countless children in our community will benefit from the new playgrounds.”

PTAs, playground committee fundraisers and community groups contributed greatly to the efforts. The playgrounds are designed to help children develop important motor, social and emotional skills as well as promote physical fitness.

“We are excited about all of this work,” said Kevin Barto, director of buildings and grounds. “We feel the district accomplished a great deal with the help of the state and parents, and our students are the beneficiaries.” For more information, including a Q&A about the playground work, click here.