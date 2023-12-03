‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Pop-Up Bar returns to Brookfield Dec. 9

The third annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” Pop-Up Bar event supporting BEDS Plus returns to Joe’s Saloon in Brookfield on Dec. 9. (photo provided by BEDS Plus)

BEDS Plus will host its third annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” Pop-Up Bar event from 7 to 11 p.m. Dec. 9 at Joe’s Saloon, 9220 47th St. in Brookfield. This event promises to bring the heartwarming feel of the iconic film to life.

Guests will step into the world of Bedford Falls, experiencing movie scene re-enactments, meticulously decorated spaces reminiscent of Nick and Martini’s, and the classic film’s timeless charm.

Event highlights include:

Experience Martini’s & Nick’s, exquisitely recreated spaces.

Enjoy an open bar with movie-inspired cocktails and snacks.

Dress as your favorite ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ character, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Live re-enactments of iconic scenes from the film.

Sip on Clarence’s flaming rum punch drink, a nod to the film’s beloved character.

Test your knowledge of the film with ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ trivia.

This event promises a memorable evening where attendees can celebrate the holiday season in true Bedford Falls style, while supporting BEDS Plus’ mission to provide shelter, support and hope to individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming unhoused.

“Just as ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ highlights compassion and second chances, BEDS Plus provides a similar narrative for individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” BEDS Plus Development Director Erin Molek said in a news release.

Limited tickets are on sale now at beds-plus.org. For more information, contact Molek at molek@beds-plus.org.