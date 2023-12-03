Elle Bruschuk, Willowbrook top Addison Trail Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Willowbrook 45, Addison Trail 30
Elle Bruschuk had nine points and eight rebounds and Ayanni Gusman added eight points for the Warriors.
Hinsdale South 52, Morton 32
Amerie Flowers had 24 points and 19 rebounds and Amelia Lavorato 12 points and five assists for the Hornets (7-1, 2-0).
Glenbard West 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 33
Julia Benjamin scored 18 points to lead the Hilltoppers (8-0) at the Crohn’s and Colitis Shootout.
BOYS BASKETBALL
York 60, Wheaton North 42
Braden Richardson scored 13 points and Connor Fitzgerald added 11 for the Dukes.
Wheaton Warrenville South 37, Glenbard West 32