Elle Bruschuk, Willowbrook top Addison Trail Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Willowbrook 45, Addison Trail 30

Elle Bruschuk had nine points and eight rebounds and Ayanni Gusman added eight points for the Warriors.

Hinsdale South 52, Morton 32

Amerie Flowers had 24 points and 19 rebounds and Amelia Lavorato 12 points and five assists for the Hornets (7-1, 2-0).

Glenbard West 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 33

Julia Benjamin scored 18 points to lead the Hilltoppers (8-0) at the Crohn’s and Colitis Shootout.

BOYS BASKETBALL

York 60, Wheaton North 42

Braden Richardson scored 13 points and Connor Fitzgerald added 11 for the Dukes.

Wheaton Warrenville South 37, Glenbard West 32