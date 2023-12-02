December 02, 2023
Ty Macariola’s 26 leads Fenwick past OPRF: Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 1:

By Joshua Welge

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fenwick 56, Oak Park-River Forest 47

Ty Macariola scored a game-high 26 points for Fenwick (4-2) at the Chicago Elite Classic at UIC.

Glenbard West 59, Proviso West 35

Michael O’Connell scored 16 points and Drew Gacek 12 for the Hilltoppers.

Willowbrook 59, Morton 50

Otis Powell had 21 points, six rebounds and four steals, Noah Boyd scored 11 points and Andrew Ciesinski had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors.

Benet 40, Notre Dame 34

The Redwings improved to 6-0 on the season.

Lincoln Park 56, Lyons 49

Liam Taylor had 10 points and five rebounds and Caleb Greer nine points for the Lions.

