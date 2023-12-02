Dual November honors for Montini sophomore of Villa Park

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard has announced dual honors for sophomore Michael May of Villa Park as he is named the November Student and Artist of the Month. May was nominated by theatre director Jaclyn Martin for his artistic success and by World Language (Chinese II) teacher Sumin Xu for student of the month accolades.

“Michael is an outstanding student and role model for his peers,” Xu said. “He is kind and respectful. He is a self-motivated, hardworking student and participates greatly in Chinese class. His positive attitude and diligent academic performance ranked him at the top of this class.”

May’s passion for theatre and his diligence to hone his craft has also earned him the artist of the month honor. Like student of the month honors, it is one that only 10 Montini students acquire each year.

Martin initiated his nomination and was thrilled he was selected as artist of the month.

“Michael portrayed Peter in this year’s fall play, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ a story that follows the origins of the infamous ‘boy who never grows up.’ He was a clear choice for the lead in this show. His ability to fully understand a character allows him to connect with the audience and to successfully tell the story,” Martin said. “He is so talented. I am so proud of his dedication to our theatre program, and I look forward to what Michael will bring to the table in future Montini Catholic shows.”

As an active member of Montin’s student body, May divides his time among several activities. He is a member of the volleyball team, Montini’s chamber choir as well as the A Cafellas singing group. He has earned a spot in the Tri-M Music Honor Society, reserved for students who exhibit exceptional scholarship, leadership, service and character.

He joined Broadcasters Club and is responsible for making morning announcements and updating Broncos on the goings-on at school. Additionally he is an active member of student government, Lasallian Youth, History Club, Chinese Club and Ping Pong Club (president).