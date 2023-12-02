Cook County residents affected by September storm urged to apply for federal assistance

Cook County residents affected by the severe storms and flooding of Sept. 17-18, may now call or go online to register for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Anyone with uninsured or underinsured losses should contact FEMA by going online to disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

If using video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. When calling the FEMA Helpline, multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

Federal assistance may include temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

Have the following information ready when you register with FEMA:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number (or the Social Security number of a minor child in your household, if you’re applying on their behalf)

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

When registering, one member of a household needs to comply with citizenship criteria. That means a minor child who is a citizen, non-citizen national or qualified non-citizen can have a parent or guardian who is not eligible apply for assistance on the child’s behalf.

Getting help to those who need it most is our priority. Recovery teams soon be in the neighborhoods affected by the disaster to provide one-on-one support to individuals. Recovery centers will also be opening for individuals to get additional in-person help.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit fema.gov/disaster/4749.