December 01, 2023
Shaw Local
Meet Santa at Dec. 2 Westmont Holly Days

By Shaw Local News Network
Floats in the Frosty & Friends Parade at the Holly Days Winter Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3,2022 in Westmont.

(Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

The Westmont Holly Days and Friends Parade, tree lighting and pictures with Santa will be held Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Westmont

At 4:30 p.m., hear the Westmont High School choir perform their holiday music repertoire. Then, the Holly Days Parade begins at 5 p.m. The parade route travels south on Cass Avenue starting at Naperville Road and then crosses the railroad tracks before heading west on Quincy Street.

Immediately following the parade, everyone is invited to assist Santa with the tree lighting ceremony countdown at Addington Plaza on West Quincy Street. Afterward, everyone is invited to meet at the Westmont Train Station for free pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus and friends.

Westmont
