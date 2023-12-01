Meet Santa at Dec. 2 Westmont Holly Days

The Westmont Holly Days and Friends Parade, tree lighting and pictures with Santa will be held Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Westmont

At 4:30 p.m., hear the Westmont High School choir perform their holiday music repertoire. Then, the Holly Days Parade begins at 5 p.m. The parade route travels south on Cass Avenue starting at Naperville Road and then crosses the railroad tracks before heading west on Quincy Street.

Immediately following the parade, everyone is invited to assist Santa with the tree lighting ceremony countdown at Addington Plaza on West Quincy Street. Afterward, everyone is invited to meet at the Westmont Train Station for free pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus and friends.