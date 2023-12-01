Friends of the Edwards House to tour Frank Lloyd House in Hinsdale

Friends of the Edwards House of Downers Grove will host a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bagley House located in Hinsdale, along with an exhibit about the owner who commissioned one of the architect’s earliest designs, Grace Bagley.

While researching the house for landmark status, the curators learned of Mrs. Bagley’s life of service which encompassed social reform on both a local and national level.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and tickets are $20 per person. Drinks including wine and beer and hors d’oeuvres will be served. The house is located at 121 S. County Line Road, HInsdale.