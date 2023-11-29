Several roads will be closed during Wheaton’s Reindeer Run

The Wheaton Park District and Lions Club Charities will host the 12th annual Lions Club Reindeer Run 5K on Dec. 2 in downtown Wheaton starting at 8:30 a.m.

The following streets will be temporarily closed (see a map of the closures) from approximately 8 to 10:30 a.m. for this event:

Main Street between Front Street and Jefferson Avenue

Jefferson Avenue between Main and Cross streets

Cross Street between Jefferson and Prairie avenues

Prairie Avenue between Cross Street and Santa Rosa Avenue

Santa Rosa Avenue between Forest Avenue and Cadillac Drive

Cadillac Drive between Santa Rosa and Webster avenues

Webster Avenue between Cadillac Drive and Forest Avenue

Forest Avenue between Irving Avenue and President Street

Irving Avenue between Forest and Prairie avenues

Oak Avenue between Irving Avenue and Washington Street

Washington Street between Prairie and Union avenues

Union Avenue between Scott and Washington streets

Scott Street between Union Avenue and Wesley Street

Wesley Street between Scott and Main streets

Residents and motorists are asked for their cooperation in not moving the barricades or cones to ensure the safety of the runners. During the event, streets will be adequately staffed with uniformed police officers to assist and direct traffic.