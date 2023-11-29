Several roads will be closed during Wheaton’s Reindeer Run

The Wheaton Park District and Lions Club Charities will host the 12th annual Lions Club Reindeer Run 5K on Dec. 2 in downtown Wheaton starting at 8:30 a.m.
The following streets will be temporarily closed (see a map of the closures) from approximately 8 to 10:30 a.m. for this event:
- Main Street between Front Street and Jefferson Avenue
- Jefferson Avenue between Main and Cross streets
- Cross Street between Jefferson and Prairie avenues
- Prairie Avenue between Cross Street and Santa Rosa Avenue
- Santa Rosa Avenue between Forest Avenue and Cadillac Drive
- Cadillac Drive between Santa Rosa and Webster avenues
- Webster Avenue between Cadillac Drive and Forest Avenue
- Forest Avenue between Irving Avenue and President Street
- Irving Avenue between Forest and Prairie avenues
- Oak Avenue between Irving Avenue and Washington Street
- Washington Street between Prairie and Union avenues
- Union Avenue between Scott and Washington streets
- Scott Street between Union Avenue and Wesley Street
- Wesley Street between Scott and Main streets
Residents and motorists are asked for their cooperation in not moving the barricades or cones to ensure the safety of the runners. During the event, streets will be adequately staffed with uniformed police officers to assist and direct traffic.