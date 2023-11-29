November 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Amerie Flowers’ 24 points pace Hinsdale South win: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 28

By Joshua Welge
Hinsdale South logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale South 51, Willowbrook 36

Amerie Flowers 24 points and 18 rebounds paced the Hornets. Elle Bruschuk scored 13 points for the Warriors.

Glenbard West 58, Hinsdale Central 41

Julia Benjamin scored 18 points and Alyssa Yeager nine points for the Hilltoppers.

Downers Grove North 40, Lincoln-Way West 32

The Lady Trojans improved to 5-1 with the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Benet 59, Nazareth 24

DeKalb 53, Glenbard West 45

Michael O’Connell scored 12 points, Dominic Seaney and Drew Gacek eight each for the Hilltoppers.

