District 68 to host workshop designed to inspire, lift up young women

The Supporting Each other to Lift up Females (SELF) workshop is an event to educate, inspire and lift up young women. The workshop will help participants explore a variety of topics that adolescent girls deal with on a daily basis including body image, media messages, self-esteem and beyond.

This free workshop is open to 6th, 7th and 8th grade female Woodridge School District 68 students. The workshop is scheduled from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Jefferson Junior High, 7925 Janes Ave. Pre-registration is required and registration must be completed no later than Dec. 16. For more information, visit https://app.peachjar.com/flyers/2578344/districts/8811.