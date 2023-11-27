Lemont’s toy collection program Dec. 2

Make the holidays special for a child with Tractors for Toys.

The event, sponsored by the Lemont Fire Department Lemont Tractor Club, United Sertoma Lemont Chapter, Lemont Lions Club, Sure Fire Auto Parts, Mama D’s and Lemont Public Library will be held Dec. 2.

Donations will be accepted of new and unwrapped toys for all ages as well as coats, hats, gloves, and scarves are welcome at several locations in Lemont with their final destination being the Hometown Holiday event in downtown Lemont, arriving around 5 p.m.

Drop-off locations and times are:

Target / Kohl’s Plaza | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pete’s Market Plaza | 11 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Hometown Holiday on Front Street | 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Families in need of toys or outdoor clothing can email, LemontTractorClub@gmail.com or call 630-816-2741 or 630-631-7824