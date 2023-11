Celebrate the holiday season as downtown Glen Ellyn comes alive for the holiday season on Nov. 24.

5 p.m. - Gathering at the Christmas tree

6 p.m. - Santa arrives

6:30 p.m. - Tree Lighting

7 - 8:30 p.m. Downtown Black Friday shopping and pictures with Santa at the fire station

Visit https://www.glenellynchamber.com/holiday/ for additional details.