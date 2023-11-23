Celebrate holidays in Lemont on Dec. 2

Lemont’s traditional holiday event will be held at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2, with family-friendly activities at participating businesses, the Kris Kringle Market and characters. In the early evening, the tree lighting will take place followed by tractor rides and visits with Santa.

New this year is the 12 Tidings of Christmas - a spin on the 12 Days of Christmas all in one evening from 6-10 p.m. where you can shop late and have a chance to win $500 worth of gift cards from businesses.

Check out the lineup for the day and times of all the festive activities.