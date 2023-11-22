November 22, 2023
Wheaton holiday light recycling program continues through Jan. 19

From now until Jan. 17, St. Charles residents and businesses can drop off holiday lights (working or non-working) and extension cords to be recycled at no cost.

Wheaton’s holiday light recycling program is back now through Jan. 19.

Bring strands of incandescent or LED lights in any condition between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays to the Public Works Storage Facility at 820 W. Liberty Dr. Look for signs directing you to the holiday light recycling area just inside the gate.

This program is for light strings only. Do not drop off lawn ornaments or other decorations, and do not put lights in a bag or box. In addition to residents, the city also welcomes businesses, schools and other organizations wanting to dispose of holiday lights to participate in the program. There is no limit as to how many lights you can drop off for recycling.

