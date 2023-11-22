Boys basketball: Jordan Williams scores 30, powers Fremd past Willowbrook

In his final year as head coach, Bob Widlowski has unleashed a new high-wire act.

Led by the trio of senior Ryan Cox, junior Samuel Hirsch and sophomore Jordan Williams, the Vikings are scoring in droves.

They did it again Tuesday in Bensenville at the Chuck Mitchell Thanksgiving tournament at Fenton when Fremd raced past Willowbrook 80-57 in the second round of round-robin play.

“I thought they shared the ball,” said Widlowski, whose team beat Montini 65-44 on Monday.

“And they also moved the ball. And when we do that, it makes us difficult to guard. I think that all five players we have can score. And on any given night, anyone is capable of doing that.”

Widlowski loves how his teams shares the ball. But he also likes how his weapons finish as they attacked the basket like a hungry pack attacks a stack of pancakes.

“We can put five guys out there that you have to guard,” Widlowski said. “When it is your turn, you have to step up. And tonight was Jordan’s night.”

Williams, who came off the bench last season as a freshman, showed that he is a player to watch. He scored 10 of his career-high 30 points in the first quarter. He also had 8 rebounds.

“We took what we learned from the first game and corrected most of those mistakes,” Williams said. “I was proud to be a freshman on the varsity last year. It is a lot of pressure, but I am enjoying my time here and get better every day.”

Hirsch, who is a junior, got off to a slower start than his teammates, not scoring until the second quarter, but finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds.

“When they were in the zone, we were just passing it around and doing what we wanted,” Hirsch said. “We were able to get the ball into the middle and the floor just opened up for us. We have a lot of good scorers. I think we can drive and kick because we can all shoot.”

Cox, who is a senior, sprinkled his 14 points and 9 rebounds in all four quarters. He also dished out five assists.

“We are just an unselfish group,” said Cox. “We don’t care about our individual points, we just want to score. Everyone is sharing the ball and we are getting open shots and running the offense right away.”

Daniel Ko chipped in 8 points for the Vikings.

Fremd (2-0) trailed early. But the Vikings went on a 14-2 run late in the first quarter and early into the second quarter to lead 23-11.

Willowbrook (0-2) rallied behind Otis Powell, who finished with 23 points, and Andrew Ciesinski, who had 12 points. The Warriors pulled to 27-22 on a three-point play by Kenyon Rhodes.

Fremd then ran off 12 unanswered points to pull away.

“Turnovers plagued us,” said Willowbrook coach Chris Perkins, whose team turned the ball over 11 times in the first half.

“It is those extra possessions that have been hurting us. We don’t have a lot of returning players with varsity experience. We are just trying to get them some reps and some game action.”

https://basketball.dailyherald.com/sports/20231121/williams-scores-30-in-fremds-win-over-willowbrook/