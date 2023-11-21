Man accused of trying to murder estranged wife in Westmont had knife, zip ties in his backpack: police

Pre-trial release was denied Tuesday for an Aurora man charged with attempting to murder his estranged wife following an attack early Sunday morning in Westmont.

Marco Renegado Evidente, 35, of the 800 block of Terrace Lake Drive, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of violation of an order of protection, domestic battery and endangering the health or life of a child, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Nov. 19, at about 4:56 a.m., Westmont police responded to a 911 call of a woman screaming for help in a parking lot located in the 300 block of West Naperville Road, according to the release.

Officers found the victim holding a knife and Renegado Evidente in a grassy area near the parking lot. Following an investigation, it is alleged that the victim was walking to her car to leave for work when Renegado Evidente ran toward her, jumped on top of her and put a towel that was doused in something smelling of chemicals in her mouth, the release stated.

A struggle between the two allegedly ensued during which Renegado Evidente slammed the victim’ head into the pavement and held a knife to her throat. During the struggle, the victim was able to get the knife away from Renegado Evidente, authorities said.

As officers took Renegado Evidente into custody, the victim asked where their three children, ages 2, 7 and 10, were, as Renegado Evidente was supposed to be watching them at the time of the attack, the release stated.

When processing the scene, police found multiple zip ties, a folding knife with a three-inch blade, and a mug and towel smelling of chemical compounds that smelled like Renegado Evidente’s jacket

Following the execution of a search warrant of Renegado Evidente’s backpack, police found a 20-pound dumbbell, three large garbage bags approximately 6 feet in length, multiple zip ties – some of which had been daisy-chained together, and directions to the Chatham Street Bridge over the Cal Sag Channel in Blue Island, the release stated.

Renegado Evidente is currently out on bond on charges alleging criminal sexual assault against his estranged wife after posting $5,000 of a $50,000 with 10% to apply arrest warrant issued on April 21.

“It is alleged that Mr. Renegado Evidente armed himself with a knife, chemicals and zip ties, stalked his estranged wife and attacked her as she left for work early yesterday morning,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The vicious attack of an innocent woman, which included shoving a chemical-doused rag into her mouth and slamming her head against the pavement, will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law. I wish the victim in this case a speedy recovery from not just the physical, but the emotional scars as well, that Mr. Renegado Evidente allegedly inflicted upon her.”

“The targeted attack by the defendant against this victim is beyond reprehensible,” Westmont Chief of Police Jim Gunther said in the release. “I wish the victim a full recovery from her injuries. I would like to commend the good Samaritan that alerted police by calling 911 to this in-progress crime and remind the community that if you see something, say something.”

Renegado Evidente’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1 for arraignment.