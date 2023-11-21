Family that donated La Grange’s holiday tree has deep roots in the community

This year’s La Grange holiday tree comes from a special history and for the family that donated the tree, it holds deep significance as it will honor the man who planted it many years ago.

The La Grange Public Works Department and Brookfield Tree Service installed the tree Monday, taking it from its donor home in Broadview to its new home in front of La Grange Village Hall. The tree was donated by Shirley McSwine-Douglass, whose late father, Fred McSwine Sr., planted the tree.

“I was excited to hear my tree was picked and then later I found out we ended up picking a tree my father planted and it just got a whole added meaning,” McSwine-Douglass said. “I’m very proud they chose my tree and my father would be, too.”

McSwine-Douglass grew up in La Grange and even though she now lives in Broadview, she said she always will consider La Grange her home. Her mother, who will be 90 on New Year’s Eve, still lives in the community and McSwine-Douglass hopes to bring her to the tree lighting, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Village Hall, 53 S. La Grange Road, during the annual La Grange Holiday Walk festivities.

The holiday walk will feature a petting zoo and visits with Santa and McSwine-Douglass said she is telling everyone she knows about it. McSwine-Douglass is hoping for a good turnout and plans to be in attendance along with her children and two granddaughters if everyone is able to work the evening into their busy holiday schedules.

“La Grange has always been such a wonderful community and it’s a community that continues to make itself better,” McSwine-Douglass said. “It’s a wonderful place to raise a family and I will always consider La Grange home.”

McSwine-Douglass said her father loved the community in which he lived and many of his friends often would joke that he was the “mayor of La Grange” because he seemed to know everyone in the community. Fred McSwine Sr. worked for the village of La Grange for many years in the streets and sanitation department and was known to be a man of his word. He also happened to be a Christmas fanatic, having been born on Dec. 25.

Fred McSwine Sr. would have been 95 this Christmas, McSwine-Douglass said, and she is thrilled to be able to honor him by donating his tree as the La Grange holiday tree. After the tree was chosen, McSwine-Douglass’ mother, Mary Ellen, told her Fred had planted the tree after the Columbine shooting in 1999 because he wanted to honor the students who had lost their lives.

Now, McSwine-Douglass said, it will honor their lives and his life.

“Everybody loved my father and even though I didn’t know he planted this tree before it was chosen, it seems so fitting now,” McSwine-Douglass said. “I just know he would be telling everyone. He would be so excited.”