DuPage Care Center earns recognition

The DuPage Care Center received another prestigious recognition when it was named one of the 2024 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes by U.S. News and World Report.

The Care Center is listed as high-performing for both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care, making it one of just 3% of nursing homes nationwide to receive both designations.

“We’ve known about the exceptional care and compassion provided to residents at the care center for years, and we are grateful to be recognized nationally and continue to spread the word about the exemplary services provided at the center,” said Human Services Committee Chairman Greg Schwarze. “Coupled with our ongoing renovations to improve resident rooms and common areas, we know this facility will continue to be a gold standard across the state and nation for years to come.”

To be recognized as one of the 2024 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes, a home must have been high performing in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both. Only 19% of the more than 15,000 skilled nursing facilities rated by U.S. News meet that standard.

The short-term ratings are based on an assessment of 10 quality measures, including staffing levels, medical outcomes, and resident complaints. Similarly, the Long-Term ratings are based on an assessment of nine quality measures, including staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints, vaccinations, and appropriate use of medications.

Last month, Newsweek Magazine ranked the DuPage Care Center as the third-best nursing home in Illinois, based on performance data, peer recommendations, management of the COVID-19 situation, and accreditations from The Joint Commission and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

The Kenneth Moy DuPage Care Center is home to more than 300 residents and provides sub-acute skilled care, long-term custodial care, and Alzheimer’s special care. The Care Center is a five-star rated facility that complies with standards set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.