Glenbard Parent Series forum to discuss college planning Dec. 7

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families, along with the Equity and Inclusion Committee (EIC), Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council (B-PAC) and Families United in Support of Excellence for All, especially students that identify as African American or Black (FUSE), will present First a Dream: Find Your Future at College Night at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, via Zoom. Visit glenbardGPS.org for a link to the program offered in English or Spanish.

This presentation will focus on helping families navigate the steps involved in career and college planning, as well as information on paying for college. Participants will learn strategies to support academic goals and the progression to higher education.

The panel of educational leaders includes Susanna Melón, assistant director for student services, English learners and equity, and Timothy Fields, senior associate dean in undergraduate admission at Emory University and author of “The Black Family’s Guide to College Admissions.”

Continuing professional development units are available for this program.

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.