Founder of La Grange’s Pilgrim Pie Run never expected thousands to participate in holiday tradition

La Grange’s Pilgrim Pie Run for Rotary is racing up on folks this Thanksgiving, but what’s now a massive holiday tradition for many began as a humble effort by the Rotary’s then-president to combine his love for running with his work at the Rotary.

Ken Daemecki has always loved running. It’s true now and it was true 22 years ago when he first dared to imagine hosting a Thanksgiving 5K in La Grange. In his wildest dreams the event would grow to draw thousands and become a staple of Thanksgiving, and now, it has done just that.

In its inaugural year in 2001, the Pilgrim Pie Run, which has been known by various names throughout its years, drew about 157 people. This year, the event is expected to draw more than 3,000 participants.

“I must say it’s a surprise for me how big it got,” said Daemecki, who continues to serve as the event’s race director. “I always envisioned thousands, but now it feels good to be able to see that and raise so much money for the community.”

This year’s event is expected to raise $70,000 for the Rotary to disperse throughout the community, helping meet the needs of many organizations and students preparing to attend college.

In past years, students from Lyons Township High School and Nazareth Academy have benefitted from money raised by the run, along with organizations like Pillars and Helping Hands who have expressed that they could not fulfill their missions without support like this from the community.

In addition to becoming a dream come true for Daemecki, the event has become quite the dream come true for local fitness business owners as well. The 5K comes at a time when many people may lose track of fitness goals, becoming consumed by the holidays, and that gives small business owners in La Grange a chance to step in and encourage community members to have fun with fitness.

“The event is a really unique way to share fitness and movement with the entire family, and that’s a memory for many that will last a lifetime,” said Tiffany Cruickshank, owner of PEAK Running. “The event does so much for the community, and it fits so perfectly with our mission.”

PEAK Running, 18 W. Burlington Ave., La Grange, hosts packet pick up on the day of the Pie Run, and Cruickshank said she and her employees love seeing families and participants filter in throughout the day with such a positive attitude toward movement and tradition. Just Lift Fitness, 154 Burlington Ave., Clarendon Hills, also sponsors the event, and sees it as an opportunity to keep its own clients moving during the holiday season, but also to connect with new clientele.

Linnea Lones, a co-owner of Just Lift Fitness, said her employees participate in the race itself, and Just Lift has the honor of warming up the runners. Just Lift Fitness also runs a Pilgrim Pie Challenge, giving participating clients a heart monitor two weeks prior to the race to wear as they collect points all the way through the event.

“I think a lot of times people are afraid to try new things, and especially during this time of year when people may not feel confident,” Lones said. “But this event is so special because it inspires people to kick off their fitness journey in such a positive, family-forward way.”

For Daemecki, the dream has become a reality as the Pilgrim Pie Run continues to grow and draw thousands. Of course, he would love to see the event continue to grow, he said, but the success it’s seen is satisfying nonetheless.

This year’s run will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, kicking off at Lyons Township High School, 100 S. Brainard Ave. Interested participants can register online at PilgrimPieRun.enmotive.com for $45, and youth can register for $25.

“This is the family event of the year,” Daemecki said. “It’s a Thanksgiving staple for families to come out and move together before joining for that big Thanksgiving dinner, and we are grateful that so many choose to spend that morning with us.”