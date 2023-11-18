Nikki Kerstein scores 1,000th career point in Montini win: Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 17

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montini d. Lockport
Nikki Kerstein scored 20 points, including her 1,000th career point, Alyssa Epps had 13 points and Victoria Matulevicius 12 points for Montini (2-0).
Willowbrook 46, Morgan Park 24
Elle Bruschuk had 12 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Willowbrook. Ayanni Gusman added six points and 10 rebounds.
York 48, Marist 34
Anna Filosa scored 19 points and Hannah Meyers 12 for the Dukes.
Downers Grove South 52, Oswego East 41
Hayven Harden had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Allison Jarvis 21 points and four assists for the Mustangs.