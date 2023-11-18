November 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Nikki Kerstein scores 1,000th career point in Montini win: Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 17

By Joshua Welge
Montini Catholic logo

Montini logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montini d. Lockport

Nikki Kerstein scored 20 points, including her 1,000th career point, Alyssa Epps had 13 points and Victoria Matulevicius 12 points for Montini (2-0).

Willowbrook 46, Morgan Park 24

Elle Bruschuk had 12 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Willowbrook. Ayanni Gusman added six points and 10 rebounds.

York 48, Marist 34

Anna Filosa scored 19 points and Hannah Meyers 12 for the Dukes.

Downers Grove South 52, Oswego East 41

Hayven Harden had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Allison Jarvis 21 points and four assists for the Mustangs.

Girls BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyMontini PrepsWillowbrook PrepsDowners Grove South PrepsPremiumYork (Elmhurst) Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.