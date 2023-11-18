November 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Montini Catholic students volunteer at York Township’s turkey giveaway

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured from left are Campus Minister Mike Blanchette, York Township's director of general assistance Pan Sarno, Montini Catholic students JC Hayes, George Asay, Alex Marre, Sam Ostrowski and Jimmy Fitzpatrick

Pictured from left are Campus Minister Mike Blanchette, York Township's Director of General Assistance Pan Sarno, Montini Catholic students JC Hayes, George Asay, Alex Marre, Sam Ostrowski and Jimmy Fitzpatrick (Photo provided by Montini Catholic )

Montini Catholic High School students recently assisted York Township’s annual turkey giveaway Nov. 15 in Lombard.

The students helped distribute turkey and fixings to York Township food pantry clients. Montini Catholic Campus Minister Mike Blanchette accompanied the students. The clients received curbside service when picking up the meals.

York Township gives away more than 100 dinners to local families annually. The township operates an onsite, client-choice food pantry for needy families and individuals. The pantry features perishable and non-perishable items. Clients can visit the pantry once a month.

Montini Catholic students volunteering at the York Township's annual turkey give-away

Montini Catholic students volunteering at the York Township's annual turkey give away. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic )

The SceneEntertainmentDuPage CountyCook County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois