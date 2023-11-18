Montini Catholic students volunteer at York Township’s turkey giveaway

Montini Catholic High School students recently assisted York Township’s annual turkey giveaway Nov. 15 in Lombard.

The students helped distribute turkey and fixings to York Township food pantry clients. Montini Catholic Campus Minister Mike Blanchette accompanied the students. The clients received curbside service when picking up the meals.

York Township gives away more than 100 dinners to local families annually. The township operates an onsite, client-choice food pantry for needy families and individuals. The pantry features perishable and non-perishable items. Clients can visit the pantry once a month.