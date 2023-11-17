West Suburban Community Pantry invites donors to celebrate Thanksgiving by helping the needy

Giving Tuesday may not be until Nov. 28 this year, but West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge is inviting donors to celebrate Thanksgiving and help feed others in need at the same time.

The pantry, which serves some 900 families and individuals per week, is offering a Friendsgiving Tool Kit complete with customizable invitations, place cards, pledge cards and social media posts designed to help hosts invite guests to join together and raise funds to feed others while they enjoy a holiday meal together. The kit is available to download at https://wscpantry.org/giving-tuesday-2023/.

“As we all focus on sharing a holiday meal with loved ones over the next few days, our hope is that people can take a moment to consider supporting their neighbors who might not have enough food on their tables,” says Sarah Corbin, pantry director of communications and engagement. “It seemed like perfect timing to help people celebrate Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving as part of West Suburban Community Pantry’s Giving Tuesday campaign.”

Giving Tuesday is an international day of giving to support a variety of not-for-profit organizations at the beginning of the holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of its board of directors, West Suburban Community Pantry has a Giving Tuesday matching fund. Every first-time donation received by the end of Nov. 28 will be doubled up to $12,000. The Pantry hopes to raise $65,000 on Giving Tuesday.

“We don’t just provide food. We offer warmth and security during the holiday season and all year round. Our Circle of Care approach is designed to address the need for food while empowering our customers with the resources and support they need to thrive,” said Pantry CEO Suzanne Armato.”

Donations for Giving Tuesday may be made at https://wscpantry.org/giving-tuesday-2023.