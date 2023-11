Woodridge Village Hall, 5 Plaza Dr., the Woodridge public works facility, 1 Plaza Dr. and the Woodridge police department, 7215 Janes Ave., are drop-off sites for the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign.

Toys for Tots will accept new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls from infants to age 12. Please avoid any stuffed animals, clothing, food and gift cards. Monetary donations can be made here. Toys will be accepted until Dec. 15.