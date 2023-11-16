Holiday matinee among coming events at Villa Park library

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Holiday Matinee: 1 p.m. Nov. 22. Holiday matinees are back at the Villa Park Public Library. Come see the show. For more information, including move title and rating, visit the library’s website at vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.

Let’s Chat About Your Quilt: 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Dust off your hope chest, empty the attic and pull out all your family quilts. Lynn Contri, AQS certified quilt appraiser, will host a group discussion about the quilts you bring to the library. Get answers to all the questions you’ve had about them, including date, block, type of quilt, origin and other information.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call the library at 630-834-1164.