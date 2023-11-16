Glenbard Parent Series to present two films on teens, drugs and alcohol

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present two film screening/discussion events on Nov. 29: “Under the Influence: Vaping, Drugs, Alcohol and Cannabis” with UCLA addiction psychiatrist Dr. Timothy Fong.

The documentary “Screenagers: Under the Influence” from filmmaker Dr. Delaney Ruston will be shown in person at 11 a.m. at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The film screening will be followed by a hybrid in-person and Zoom webinar GPS presentation by Fong at 12:05 p.m.

A second screening will be offered at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Glenbard South High School 23W200 Butterfield Road in Glen Ellyn. A hybrid in-person and Zoom conversation with Fong follows the screening at 7:05 p.m. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these events.

Continuing professional development units are available for these events.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or at 630-942-7668.

Today’s teens are flooded by images on social media, movies and TV shows about vaping, drugs, alcohol and cannabis. Using research-based science, Fong will focus on practical solutions for keeping teens safe in a changing world. When caregivers have a working knowledge of common drugs and know the symptoms of their use and effects on the mind and body, they can better discuss these dangers with their children. Participants will learn strategies to encourage healthy decision-making, support teen mental health and create healthy home environments.

Fong, who is a graduate of Glenbard West, is clinical professor of psychiatry at the Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA and part of their faculty leadership examining the full impact of addiction on the body, mind and brain.

Ruston’s film, “Under The Influence: Addressing Vaping, Drugs, and Alcohol in the Digital Age,” delves into how the tech revolution has reshaped adolescence and its effects on substance use.