November 16, 2023
Shaw Local
District 58 seeks additional members for advisory council

By Shaw Local News Network
Downers Grove Grade School District 58 thanks those who expressed interest in joining one of the many district councils and board committees.

The largest group – the Superintendent’s Community Advisory Council (SCAC) – comprises two representatives from each school as well as a balance of other community representatives. Currently, the district is in need of representatives from the following schools:

  • 2 Fairmount
  • 2 Highland
  • 1 Indian Trail
  • 1 Kingsley
  • 1 Lester
  • 2 Whittier
  • 1 O’Neill

The SCAC will work on a variety of strategic plan objectives that relate to community relations as well as other important topics that impact the district. The group will meet three times a year. If you are interested in serving on the SCAC, fill out this interest form.

