Montini Catholic recognizes All-Conference athletes

Montini Catholic High School recognized 13 student athletes for achieving GCAC and CCL All- Conference status for the fall 2023 season.
Bronco athletes earning All-Conference include:
Cross Country: Sydney Gertsen, sophomore, 1A All State (year 2); Ashlynn Lindt, sophomore
Volleyball: Ella Herrmann, senior; Sienna Skarda, junior
Football: Alex Marre, senior; George Asay, senior; Nick Castaldo, junior; Santino Florio, junior; Jonathan Hayes, junior; Nick Irion, junior; Jeremiah Peterson, junior
Soccer: Mason Esquivel, senior; Hunter Ross, senior.