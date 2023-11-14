November 14, 2023
Montini Catholic recognizes All-Conference athletes

By Shaw Local News Network
Montini Catholic High School recognized 13 student athletes for achieving GCAC and CCL All- Conference status for the fall 2023 season.

Bronco athletes earning All-Conference include:

Cross Country: Sydney Gertsen, sophomore, 1A All State (year 2); Ashlynn Lindt, sophomore

Volleyball: Ella Herrmann, senior; Sienna Skarda, junior

Football: Alex Marre, senior; George Asay, senior; Nick Castaldo, junior; Santino Florio, junior; Jonathan Hayes, junior; Nick Irion, junior; Jeremiah Peterson, junior

Soccer: Mason Esquivel, senior; Hunter Ross, senior.

