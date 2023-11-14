Montini Catholic recognizes 13 Illinois State Scholars

Thirteen Montini Catholic High School students were recognized as Illinois State Scholars.

Class of 2024 Montini Catholic Illinois State Scholars include Elizabeth Beirne of Batavia, Quinn Boyer of Downers Grove, Anjay Dhir of Lombard, Marin Ferris of Wheaton, Sam Hemmersmeier of Elmhurst, Sarah Paradis of Glen Ellyn, Daniel Petersen of Downers Grove, Michael Pogorelec of Lombard, Lucy Rizzi of Itasca, Tanner Sebben of Downers Grove, Trinity Smith of Westchester, Riley White of Downers Grove and Thomas White III of Lombard.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this prestigious recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was introduced in 1958.