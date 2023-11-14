DeKalb man charged with leading police on high-speed chase in Elmhurst

Pre-trial release was denied Tuesday for a DeKalb man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Yohanice Jones Skipper, 18, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, appeared at DuPage County First Appearance Court charged with one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of misdemeanor resisting a police officer, one count of misdemeanor driving while license suspended and one count of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

A 17-year-old male from Bellwood, who was with Jones Skipper, is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Nov. 15. The juvenile is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the release stated.

On Nov. 13, at approximately 9:54 p.m., upon learning of a pursuit involving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra allegedly stolen out of Maywood that was wanted for an armed robbery out of River Forest, Elmhurst police stationed multiple squad cars near the Interstate 290 exit at York Road. The suspected vehicle, allegedly driven by Jones Skipper with the juvenile as a passenger, exited I-290 at York Road and came to a stop at a traffic light near the exit, according to the report.

Multiple Elmhurst squad cars attempted to box in the Elantra, but Jones Skipper fled the scene, striking the front passenger side of an Elmhurst police squad car. Police pursued the Elantra eastbound on Crestview Avenue where Jones Skipper allegedly reached speeds of approximately 72 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the report.

Jones Skipper allegedly drove over a curb where Crestview Avenue comes to a dead end and stopped the car near a residence where both he and the juvenile fled on foot. The juvenile was taken into custody at this time and officers allegedly found a handgun in his coat pocket and a bullet in his pants pocket, the report stated.

After a brief foot pursuit, Jones Skipper was arrested in the backyard of a residence. When searching the area, police found a loaded handgun with one bullet in the chamber next to a garage close to where Jones Skipper was taken into custody, the release stated.

“In DuPage County, anyone who attempts to flee from the police will soon find themselves arrested, charged, and aggressively prosecuted,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The cooperative efforts displayed by multiple law enforcement agencies sends the unmistakable message that we will not tolerate any display of contempt for the rule of law that puts the motoring public and innocent pedestrians at risk, and we will take whatever steps necessary to ensure the safety of our communities.

“What is particularly aggravating in this case are the allegations that Mr. Jones Skipper and his accomplice allegedly reach speeds of more than seventy mph in a residential neighborhood and were allegedly armed as they attempted to flee police on foot through the neighborhood.”

“The swift coordination of law enforcement resources in this incident led to the capture of two armed suspects within minutes of entering our city,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release. “The efforts of the Elmhurst Police Department’s first responder drone program, two police K9s and strong multi-agency teamwork is a formidable strategy keeping our community safe. I’m thankful no officers were injured apprehending the suspects or their fleeing vehicle.”

Jones Skipper’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11 for arraignment.