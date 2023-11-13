Wheaton’s Reindeer Run steps off Dec. 2

The 12th Annual Wheaton Lions Club Reindeer Run 5K comes to downtown Wheaton on Dec. 2

The annual Christmas tradition begins at 8:30 a.m. near the corner of Seminary Avenue and Main Street.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to lace up their best running shoes, dress up with costumes and ugly holiday sweaters and take an early morning, chip-timed run or casual walk with neighbors and friends.

This festive race is hosted by the Wheaton Park District in partnership with the Wheaton Lions Club. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Wheaton Lions Club charities and the DuPage County Historical Museum.

“The Lions Club focuses its efforts on giving back to this community through its sponsorship of initiatives in the Hearing, Sight, Diabetes, Hunger, Pediatric Cancer, and the Environment categories,” said 2023 Reindeer Run Race Chairman Lion Dan DeCanniere.

For those who prefer not to run the race in person, there is a virtual race option. Run on your own time and submit your race results from December 2-10.

Registration is open at wheatonparkdistrict.com/reindeerrun. In person and virtual race registration is $40 per runner through Nov. 28. The price will increase after that date.

All registered runners and walkers will receive a long-sleeved tech t-shirt and a pair of antlers.

Packet pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St., and from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Dec. 2 at the DuPage County Historical Museum, 102 E. Wesley St.

For more information, contact race director Carolyn Wilkin at cwilkin@wheatonparks.org and 630-510-4989.