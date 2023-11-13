Nazareth Academy students design Christmas cards

The artwork of four Nazareth Academy students will be available on the CSJ Ministry of the Arts (MOTA) website for free download Christmas cards.

“These four incredible art students have become part of the tradition honored by the CSJ sisters to spread the mission of inclusive love through art,” said Nazareth Fine Arts Department Chair Kelly Pack. “I’m so honored to have been able to work with these students and even more proud to see their artwork become available to our community.”

The MOTA free Christmas card program is in keeping with the congregation’s charism “That All May Be One.” “Aware of the power of the arts to heal, beautify, transform consciousness and aware of the world’s need for these gifts, we are thrilled to freely offer a select number of pre-made digital cards for your personal use this Holiday,” read their statement.

Honored student artists:

Neeve Olson ‘24 (La Grange Park) Christ: The Seed of New Beginnings. Olson participates in girls cross country and track and field. She is also a member of student council, Youth Initiative, campus ministry and Writers’ Society. Next year she hopes to double major in English and environmental science and possibly minor in art.

Catie Luzzi ‘24 (Chicago) Door to God’s Home. While playing softball in college, Luzzi hopes to major in sports management with a pre-law focus. Her dream is to become a sports agent to help represent female athletes and push women’s sports to a higher level in the spotlight.

Gianna Ramirez ‘24 (Cicero) The Shining Delight of the Star. A versatile artist, Ramirez enjoys all kinds of art, from doodling cats and people in her sketchbook, to working with gouache, to crocheting hats and keychains. In her free time, she is also an enthusiastic reader.

Valentina Marijan ‘24 (Chicago) The Ring of Light. Marijan participates in Youth Initiative, Snowball, SMILE Club, Future Healthcare Professionals, National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Outside of school, she performs a Croatian cultural dance, kolo, at Kardinal Stepinac. She plans to pursue a career in nursing. For Marijan, art is an opportunity for unified emotions and feelings to be communicated to the world. Whether through her art, attitude or academic drive, she strives to create positive, impactful impressions on others.

To browse and request this year’s Christmas card collection visit the MOTA website.