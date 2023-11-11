Girls volleyball: Benet fends off Willowbrook in IHSA Class 4A state semifinals

NORMAL – Right before the start of Willowbrook’s first state semifinal match in program history, Benet sophomore middle blocker Lynney Tarnow met her counterpart at the net on Friday night.
At 6-foot-5, Tarnow slowly jogged across her side of the net, shaking hands with 5-10 Willowbrook middle blocker Elle Bruschuk.
The vast difference in height between the two players – who both donned a No. 12 jersey – was symbolic considering Benet’s Illustrious history at state compared to the first-time attendees, Willowbrook.
In many ways, CEFCU Arena is like a second home for the Redwings – the final expected destiny for one of the best and most consistent programs in the country.
Separated by 12 miles, the two schools had different agendas on Friday. The Redwings, a team loaded with talent since the arrival of coach Brad Baker in 2007, came into the semifinal with four state championships, three runner-up finishes and a third-place trophy.
In contrast, the Warriors only have one player taller than six-foot in senior middle blocker Kalina Henry, while the Redwings were aiming to rely on their big-game experience to overwhelm Willowbrook.
“We knew we had to be consistent because height doesn’t matter for everything,” Tarnow said.
Yet, the Warriors were unfazed by their lack of experience or talent compared to the Redwings.
The Redwings were pushed to the limit but pulled away in the third set for a thrilling 25-19, 24-26, 26-16 victory over the Warriors in the opening Class 4A state semifinal.
The Redwings (39-2) get a chance to avenge last season’s state-title match defeat to Mother McAuley, playing the winner of the Mighty Macs-Barrington semifinal in Saturday’s 8:55 p.m. state championship match. Benet, which has four juniors currently committed to play college volleyball, is one win shy of 595 in the last 16 seasons.
“We were here last year. We were in the same spot and talked about the job’s not done yet and we know that,” Baker said. “We know what (Saturday) night will bring. We know the feeling of it, before and after it. We’ve been preparing for this, thinking and talking about it for a year.”
The Redwings, under Baker, have played some historic matches against elite teams at state, but the Warriors were a different lot. The Warriors (39-2) capitalized on five service errors by Benet in the second set to force a third set. Calli Kenny, a Marquette recruit, played outstanding, showcasing a stellar all-around game to end with 12 kills, 12 assists and 13 digs. Her sister, Hannah Kenny, added 10 kills and 15 assists to make the Redwings work for nearly every point. Willowbrook’s Elisa Chivilo added 15 digs.
“The Kenny kids are really special and there’s a reason they were 39-1,” Baker said. “The other kids are very good volleyball players, but those kids are different. They are amazing athletes and present a lot of challenges.”
The Redwings started to pull away midway through the third set behind the big-hitting of Tarnow (15 kills), Audrey Asleson (nine kills) and Gabby Stasys (eight kills). Standout libero Aniya Warren, who finished with 20 digs and five assists, said the Redwings had a different mindset late in the match.
“In the second set, we kind of talked about how we had to step it up a bit because they had more kills and we could dig more balls,” Warren said. “We had to go after it.”
With a large student turnout in their favor, the Warriors nearly pulled off a big upset. Late in the third set, Calli Kenny pounded down three hard kills in one sequence, but the Redwings managed to dig up every attempt.
Calli Kenny’s intensity and high-level talent was the driving engine for the Warriors all match long. Even late in the match, the Warriors were smiling, laughing and playing loose.
“Obviously, those were incredible digs,” Calli Kenny said of the highlight-reel sequence. “As I kept getting set, I just wanted to end the play. I honestly can’t remember the last time I got set four times in a row.”
Hannah Kenny, a junior, said the Warriors’ program took a big step in their development in the three-set defeat.
“I think that second set was crucial for us,” Hannah Kenny said. “We knew we belonged, but it was almost to prove to everybody we did. We knew we could do it. The first set we didn’t play that good, but we knew it was a winnable game and could play better. We got some momentum after the second set and we proved to ourselves and everybody else we deserve to be here and we can compete against the best in the state.”