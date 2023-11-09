Music bingo night among Villa Park library’s upcoming programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Music Bingo Nights: 6 p.m., Nov. 16. Bring your family and friends to the Villa Park Public Library for a night of music bingo presented by Baig of Tricks. All ages are invited; under age 12 with an adult.

SAT & ACT Success workshop: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, via Zoom. Have questions about the ACT and SAT tests? Learn how to succeed in these exams at a workshop presented by My College Planning Team. Participants will have a chance to get questions about college entrance exams answered. Learn crucial differences between the SAT and ACT, the best time to start studying, keys to achieving the highest score and how the SAT and ACT can impact merit aid and scholarships from colleges. Registration is required.

The Crayons Party: 1 p.m. Nov. 20. Do you love coloring and drawing with crayons? Is “The Day the Crayons Quit” one of your favorite stories? You won’t want to miss the Crayons Party, the celebration of the book’s 10th birthday. Come listen to a reading of the book, do some fun activities, eat birthday cake and meet special guest Esteban, the big green crayon from the book. Registration is required.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call the library at 630-834-1164.