Montini Catholic freshmen selected for ILMEA choral ensemble

Two Montini Catholic music students, freshmen Maryfaith Considine and Samantha Menapace, were recently chosen to represent the school at the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District Choral Ensemble.

The festival, which will take place Nov. 11 at Dundee Crown High School in Carpentersville, is an annual event sponsored by the ILMEA.

“As freshmen, this is a big deal. Our District, No. 9, is one of the most competitive districts in the state,” Montini Music Director Donnie Glowinski said in a news release. “Not only that, but these two young ladies are freshmen. I knew we had some serious talent on our hands when they auditioned for chamber choir their eighth grade year. They have been such a wonderful addition to the music program and I am so excited to see them grow musically in the coming years. They are going to do some amazing things.”