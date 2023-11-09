Elmhurst announces street closures for Turkey Trot

Street closures and detour routes will be in effect in Elmhurst on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, for the 40th Annual Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot is a 5K fun run which takes place in downtown Elmhurst. Event organizers are expecting a large turnout for the event. Proceeds from the event support the major food banks and emergency shelters in DuPage County, including local agencies in Elmhurst.

To prepare for this event, several street closures will be implemented Thanksgiving morning. York St. will be closed from St. Charles Road to North Avenue from approximately 8-10:30 a.m., and a detour route will be set up to allow for the safe flow of traffic through and around Elmhurst. Other road closures include:

5 a.m. - Park Avenue from York Road to Cottage Hill Avenue

6 a.m. - Addison Street from North Avenue to First Street

6 a.m. - Prospect Avenue from Church Street to Alexander Boulevard

6 a.m. - Park Avenue from Cottage Hill Avenue to Myrtle Avenue

8 a.m. - Main portion of York Street and hard shutdown of all remaining streets

Vehicle access in and out of the above areas will not be allowed between the above closure time and the conclusion of the race, which may be as late as noon.

In order to use your vehicles during the closure times, they must be parked outside the perimeter of the race. For residents located near or around the start line area, be advised that the public address system is installed on Nov 22 and involves performance testing. Final testing/sound checks of the PA system take place before 7:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. After 7:20 a.m. the system is in use.

For more information, visit http://www.dangibbonsturkeytrot.com/. Check this site periodically for updates and inquiries.