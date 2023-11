Elmhurst fire department officials are investigating the cause of a structure fire that occurred Monday afternoon in the 300 block of South Mitchell Avenue.

The fire was reported at about 2:14 p.m. Flames were discovered in the rear bedroom on the second floor and quickly extinguished, fire officials said. Fire damage was reported on the second floor of the structure.

No residents were home at the time of the fire, however a family pet was found unresponsive at the scene, officials said.